CNN S.C. Debate Draws 5.03 Million Viewers
CNN's Republican debate in South Carolina Thursday night
drew 5.03 million total viewers from 8-10 p.m., according to Nielsen fast
nationals.
That audience made it only the 10th most-watched
debate of this election cycle, drawing fewer viewers than Fox News' debate on
Jan. 16
but more than the NBC/Meet the Press
debate on Jan. 8.
CNN fared better in the target adults 25-54 demo, drawing
1.72 million viewers, the fifth-largest audience in the demo for a debate this
cycle and best showing since ABC's Jan. 7 debate.
The debate helped the network easily lead the other cable newsers
Thursday night and rank first in the 10 p.m. hour with Anderson Cooper 360, which featured debate moderator John King
talking about his heated exchange with Newt Gingrich.
