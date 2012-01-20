CNN S.C. Debate Draws 5.03 Million Viewers

CNN's Republican debate in South Carolina Thursday night

drew 5.03 million total viewers from 8-10 p.m., according to Nielsen fast

nationals.

That audience made it only the 10th most-watched

debate of this election cycle, drawing fewer viewers than Fox News' debate on

Jan. 16

but more than the NBC/Meet the Press

debate on Jan. 8.

CNN fared better in the target adults 25-54 demo, drawing

1.72 million viewers, the fifth-largest audience in the demo for a debate this

cycle and best showing since ABC's Jan. 7 debate.

The debate helped the network easily lead the other cable newsers

Thursday night and rank first in the 10 p.m. hour with Anderson Cooper 360, which featured debate moderator John King

talking about his heated exchange with Newt Gingrich.