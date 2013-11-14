CNN Salutes 'Captain Outrageous'

CNN is saluting founder Ted Turner in a special that airs Nov. 17 at 9 p.m.



Ted Turner: The Maverick Man, which repeats at 1 a.m. (and will also air at 9 p.m. on CNN International), will profile the swashbuckling media exec who turned an Atlanta independent TV station into a pioneering "superstation" and parlayed that into a media empire that includes the first 24-hour cable news network.

Along the way he won the America's Cup sailing race and his Atlanta Braves won the World Series.

The special, which comes two days before Turner celebrates his 75th birthday, is reported by Wolf Blitzer and includes interviews with Turner, former wife Jane Fonda, President and fellow Georgian Jimmy Carter, and former TBS CEO Terry McGuirk, among many others.