CNN’s Zakaria Gets Interview With Sony’s Lynton

CNN has booked the first interview with Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton.

CNN’s media reporter and Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter tweeted out the news Friday morning: “A @CNN TV exclusive: @FareedZakaria is interviewing Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton. Airing Sunday at 10am ET.”

Lynton will sit down with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Friday, with it airing on Zakaria’s Sunday morning show Fareed Zakaria GPS.

The interview is the first from Lynton since the damaging cyberattack on the studio began last month, which resulted in the release of numerous confidential and personal information. Lynton specially saw his email inbox leaked, including more than 12,000 emails.