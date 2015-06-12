CNN’s ‘The Seventies’ Debuts on Top in Cable News

CNN’s docuseries The Seventies, a follow-up to The Sixties, topped cable news in its time slot in the 25-54 demo Thursday, according to Nielsen Fast National data.

The premiere episode pulled in 291K in adults 25-54 in the 9 p.m. hour, with Fox News coming in second at 278K and MSNBC at 94K.

In total viewers, CNN came in second with 887K, topping MSNCBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show at 674K and finishing below Fox News’ The Kelly File at 1.952M.

The premiere was up 2% against The Sixties’ debut a year ago (291K to 284K) in the demo, but down 36% in total viewers.

The eight-part docuseries examines individuals and events that shaped the decade and comes from producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman.