CNN’s Great Big Story Names Cook Senior VP of Ad Sales

CNN’s short digital film unit Great Big Story named Christine Cook as senior VP of global sales and brand strategy.

Cook, who had been senior VP and global head of advertising partnerships for Flipboard, will report to Katrina Cukaj, executive VP of portfolio sales and client relationship for Turner Ad Sales and Rani Raad, president of CNN International Commercial.

In her new post, Cook will focus on revenue strategy and advertising growth for the company.

“Over the past two years, Great Big Story has traveled the world to bring a growing community of fans untold and inspiring stories, while forging innovative content partnerships rooted in the same commitment for marketers,” said Cukaj. “We’re thrilled to have Christine onboard to lead this next chapter in Great Big Story’s global sales expansion.”

“Great Big Story is central to our multi-platform strategy and has already had considerable success internationally with over 15 brand partnerships from EMEA, APAC and Latin America and a local version launched in the Nordics,” said Raad. “As Great Big Story prepares for further expansion, I am delighted to add to our firepower someone of Christine’s caliber to work with our global teams and take brand integrations to the next level.”

Before Flipboard, Cook was with The Daily. She also had sales roles with Martha Stewart Living, IAC/InterActive Corp., Financial Times and the New York Times Digital.



Related: CNN Study Sees Branded Content Growing Quickly