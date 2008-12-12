CNN Reorganizes Staff To Cover New Administration

CNN has made a number of personnel changes in D.C. as it gears up to cover the new administration and Congress.



Ed Henry, who has been congressional correspondent, and an award-winning one at that, has been named senior White House correspondent. Suzanne Malveaux, who has been covering the Obama presidential campaign, will also cover the White House as well as serving as primary substitute anchor for Wolf Blitzer on The Situation Room. Dan Lothian, who covered the campaign as Boston bureau chief, will cover the White House as well.



Elaine Quijano, who had been covering the White House, becomes a general assignment reporter, joined by Kate Bolduan, who has been reporting for CNN's Newsource affiliate news service.



Dana Bash, who covered the McCain campaign and Republican primaries, succeeds Henry as congressional correspondent. Brianna Kellar, who has been a general assignment correspondent, will also cover the Hill.



Jessica Yellin, who covered the campaign, becomes national political correspondent.



Jill Dougherty has been named foreign affairs correspondent. She has been a correspondent and editor for CNN. Chris Lawrence, general assignment correspondent, has been named a Pentagon correspondent.



Zain Verjee, who has been State Department correspondent, becomes news anchor for The Situation Room.