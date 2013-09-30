CNN Renews 'Parts Unknown' for Third Season

CNN has renewed its Anthony Bourdain-hosted travel series Parts Unknown for a third season.

A new season of eight episodes, which will include trips to Brazil, Las Vegas, and an African safari, will debut next spring.

"We had high expectations for this series when it launched back in April, thanks to Tony and Zero Point Zero Production's proven track record of success," said Jeff Zucker, president, CNN Worldwide. "Yet they keep raising the bar - first with the spectacular series premiere in Myanmar, later in the season with the groundbreaking Libya episode, and then at the start of season two with a sensitive and incredibly informative tour of Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank. ‘Parts Unknown' is a consistent ratings and critical success and we are so proud to be in partnership with Tony and ZPZ."

Parts Unknown is produced by Zero Point Zero Production with executive producers and founders Chris Collins and Lydia Tenaglia, along with EP Sandra Zweig.