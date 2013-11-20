CNN Renews Anderson Cooper's Contract

Anderson Cooper has signed a new a contract with CNN through the 2016 presidential election, B&C has confirmed.

The new deal will keep one of CNN's most recognizable faces with the network as Jeff Zucker is about to mark his one-year anniversary since taking over as CNN Worldwide president.

Cooper's 8 p.m. show AC 360 has been firmly in second place in adults 25-54 news demo, averaging 211,000 viewers, ahead of MSNBC's Chris Hayes but well behind Fox News' Bill O'Reilly. This year, CNN added 10 p.m. version of Cooper's show AC 360 Later.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report about the new contract.