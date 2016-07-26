CNN Racks Up DNC First Night Win

CNN was the top ratings performer in day one of the Democratic National Convention. The cable news net delivered 6.2 million total viewers from 10 to 11:30 p.m., according to Nielsen, and 2.2 million viewers 25-54.

MSNBC had 4.6 million in that period, with 1.4 million in 25-54, while Fox News Channel drew 3.3 million total viewers and 898,000 in the key demo.

Also during 10-11:30, NBC had 4.3 million total viewers and 1.7 million in 25-54, while ABC had 4.1 million and 1.4 million in the demo, while CBS put up 3.2 million and 1.1 million in 25-54.

The convention started with Debbie Wasserman Schultz ousted as chairwoman following the leaking of scads of damaging internal emails. Notable speeches July 25 came from Sen. Cory Booker, First Lady Michelle Obama and former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

Cable news was live in Philadelphia throughout prime, when the broadcasters aired regular programming. CNN delivered 5.1 million total viewers in prime, and 1.7 million in adults 25-54, while MSNBC was at 3.7 million (1.1 million in the demo) and Fox News Channel at 3.7 million (and 858,000).