CNN Pulls Plug On 'CNN Latino' Block

CNN has pulled the plug on the CNN Latino programming block carried by broadcast affiliates in some top markets for Hispanic audiences, saying it did not fulfill business expectations. The move does not affect CNN en Espanol, the 24-hour Spanish-language cable news network.

In a statement, Time Warner-owned CNN said: “CNN Latino was a bold effort to continue CNN’s commitment to the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. Unfortunately, despite the great efforts of many talented people, CNN Latino was not able to fulfill our business expectations and we are discontinuing the programming this month. Over the course of the past year we learned a lot and we will use what we learned to continue to innovate and evolve our presence in the Hispanic community.”

The eight-hour block, launched a year ago, has had a mix of news, lifestyle, documentary, talk and debate programming, a CNN representative said. It has been carried by local broadcast affiliates in Tampa, Orlando and Miami, Fla.; Los Angeles; New York City; Phoenix, Ariz., and Salt Lake City.

