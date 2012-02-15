CNN Promotes Rodriguez to VP of Programming

CNN has promoted Janelle Rodriguez to vice president of programming for CNN/U.S, Ken Jautz, executive VP of CNN announced Wednesday.

Rodriguez had previously served as director of programming for CNN, a position to which she was promoted in 2010. During that time, she oversaw all Atlanta-based programs, including weekday and weekend editions of CNN Newsroom. Prior to that, she was an executive producer on CNN's American Morning before moving on as executive producer of Campbell Brown.

Read the full text of Ken Jautz's memo to his staff below:



I'm pleased to announce that Janelle Rodriguez has been promoted to Vice President of Programming for CNN/U.S. For the last two years, Janelle has been responsible for a significant portion of our daily programming, overseeing all Atlanta-based programs including the weekday and weekend editions of CNN Newsroom.

Under Janelle's leadership we have seen many enhancements to our daily approach, better collaboration across divisions to integrate CNN's dayside news programming throughout our networks and platforms, and ratings growth. She has also taken a leadership role in producing many of our critical news events. She most recently helped lead the network breaking news coverage of the passing of Whitney Houston, a story that was of great interest to many Americans. She has helmed cross-platform programming for the Royal Wedding and the final Space Shuttle launch, and highlighted our international breaking news from the falls of dictators in Egypt and Libya to the earthquake and tsunami in Japan to the death of Osama bin Laden.



Janelle has grown with our company, starting as a producer and developing to executive producer. Her drive and passion for the news are hallmarks of the best of CNN.



Please join me in congratulating Janelle on this well-deserved promotion.