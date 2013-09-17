CNN Producing Documentary Series ‘The Sixties' With TomHanks
CNN is co-producing a 10-part documentary series exploring the
1960s with executive producers Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog.
The Sixties will
premiere with a 90-minute special episode "The Assassination of JFK (1963)", to
air on CNN/U.S. in November, timed to the 50th anniversary of the
event. The series will then return in April 2014, with episodes to focus on technology,
drugs, "free love" and rock n' roll from the era.
"From protests to war, to human rights, the Beatles,
innovative technologies, and politics, the 1960s were an extraordinary era of
consequential cultural and global change," said Jeff Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide. "We are so pleased
to partner with Tom, Gary, and HCO to bring this very special series to our
audience. Projects like this are emblematic of exactly the type of
programming that we need more of, signifying a new direction and expanded
sensibility at CNN."
The Sixties is a
co-production of CNN, Playtone (HBO's John
Adams, The Pacific) and Herzog & Company (History's Gettysburg).
