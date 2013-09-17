CNN Producing Documentary Series ‘The Sixties' With TomHanks

CNN is co-producing a 10-part documentary series exploring the

1960s with executive producers Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog.

The Sixties will

premiere with a 90-minute special episode "The Assassination of JFK (1963)", to

air on CNN/U.S. in November, timed to the 50th anniversary of the

event. The series will then return in April 2014, with episodes to focus on technology,

drugs, "free love" and rock n' roll from the era.

"From protests to war, to human rights, the Beatles,

innovative technologies, and politics, the 1960s were an extraordinary era of

consequential cultural and global change," said Jeff Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide. "We are so pleased

to partner with Tom, Gary, and HCO to bring this very special series to our

audience. Projects like this are emblematic of exactly the type of

programming that we need more of, signifying a new direction and expanded

sensibility at CNN."

The Sixties is a

co-production of CNN, Playtone (HBO's John

Adams, The Pacific) and Herzog & Company (History's Gettysburg).