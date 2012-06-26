CNN Primetime Hits 21-Year Low in Q2

CNN's primetime continued to suffer in the second quarter of

2012, sinking to its lowest delivery since 1991 (as far back as data is

available), according to Nielsen data released Tuesday.

The beleaguered cable network hit lows in both Monday

through Friday (468,000 total viewers) and Monday through Sunday primetime

(446,000 total viewers), and saw its lowest delivery in total day (319,000

total viewers) since 2000.

All of CNN's primetime shows posted losses year-over-year: Erin Burnett OutFront is down 33% in

total viewers and 45% in adults 25-54 compared to a year ago when John King USA was in the timeslot, Anderson Cooper 360 at 8 p.m. is down

19% in total viewers and 23% in adults 25-54 from what In the Arena did a year ago and Piers

Morgan Tonight is down 27% among total viewers and 32% among adults 25-54.

Compared to the prior month of May sweeps, there was spots of improvement in primetime, with OutFront up 16% in total viewers and 24% in the demo in June, AC360 at 8 p.m. up 8% in total viewers and 5% in the demo, and Piers Morgan Tonight up 11% in total viewers and 9% in the demo.

CNN has been making slight tweaks to its schedule in the

face of falling ratings, hiring Anthony Bourdain to launch a weekend

travel/food program on the channel in 2013,

canceling the low-rated John King, USA

and on Tuesday moving Ashleigh Banfield off EarlyStart.