CNN Overhauling Website, Adds Live TV Streaming

New York -- CNN is preparing a major overhaul of its digital

properties including a completely redesigned web site that will be compatible

across desktop, tablet, and mobile platforms and the addition of a live online feed

of its TV network.

"The future of CNN is as much about digital as it is about

television, if not more," said CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker in a

presentation to reporters at the network's New York headquarters on Wednesday.

"We are really not going to care in the long run where people are getting their

news and information from as long as they're getting it from CNN, and it's not

necessarily going to be from a television screen."

On Wednesday, CNN.com launched a box on its homepage that

streams live programming from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. The online TV feed, the

first for a network, will air without audio or an ad load unless a user clicks

on the feed and authenticates through their cable provider. CNN's TV Everywhere

agreements with its distributors limit the feed to that time window, except in

limited instances.

"We have breaking news carve-outs in our cable and satellite

deals with affiliates. Jeff has the ability to call that up if we need to,"

said KC Estenson, senior VP and general manger of CNN.com. "We need to do it

sparingly because those contracts are pretty clear about what is defined as

breaking news."

The live programming is one feature of a completely

redesigned CNN site that will launch in public beta on Sept. 30 and rollout

globally in November in the first major overhaul of the network's digital

properties in more than a decade. CNN has poured $15 million into revamping its

digital infrastructure this year with a responsive design that will work across

every device. Where story selection, placement and headlines now vary from desktop

to mobile, the new site will automatically push identical content on every

platform.

The new design will also include a new color palette that

will automatically change with the seriousness of the site's lead story -- for

more subdued news, it will be blue, moving to shades of red (CNN's brand color)

for urgent, breaking stories. News will also be designed to be more shareable. Currently,

70% of CNN's traffic comes from its homepage, with 30% of its

stories driving 90% of traffic. The network sees an opportunity to

improve referrals from social media sites and better highlight the other 70% of stories with an improved navigation bar that allows users to follow

specific topics.

"Over time we can start to personalize the information

that's getting to you. The grand vision here is that at some point we can

dynamically publish the site for the individual," said Estenson, pointing to

CNN's acquisition of the personalized news app Zite back in 2011. "This is the

very early innings of us heading down that path."