CNN Orders ‘Sixties’ Follow-Up ‘The Seventies’

CNN has ordered a follow up to its docuseries The Sixties, which will explore the subsequent decade.

Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog are back on board to executive produce the eight-part The Seventies, which will air next summer. The series is produced under Hanks and Goetzman’s Playtone banner, and Herzog’s Herzog & Company, in association with HBO.

The series’ first episode, titled “Television of the ‘70s” will reflect on notable series like M.A.S.H., All in the Family, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as well as the establishment of two major franchises: Monday Night Football and Saturday Night Live.