CNN Orders Morgan Spurlock Weekend Series
CNN has greenlit a new series hosted by Morgan Spurlock, its
second nonfiction entry as the new network seeks to expand its weekend
programming.
Inside Man will
premiere in April 2013 and will air weekends alongside CNN's new series hostedby Anthony Bourdain.
Each week, Spurlock will give viewers an inside look into rarely-seen sectors of
American life, like gun lovers, marijuana growers, migrant farm workers and
end-of-life caregivers.
"Morgan Spurlock's name has become
synonymous with creative and thought-provoking documentary storytelling," said
Mark Whitaker, CNN Worldwide executive VP and managing editor. "Like Anthony
Bourdain's new CNN series, Inside Man will carry
the distinctive stamp of its host while taking viewers on colorful and
informative journeys into fascinating corners of American society."
Spurlock is an Oscar-nominated documentary
filmmaker for 2004's Super Size Me.
Most recently he has executive-produced the Hulu series A Day in the Life and the Yahoo spinoff to the feature documentary Mansome.
Inside Man is
produced by Spurlock's Warrior Poets with Jeremy Chilnick. It marks Spurlock's
first return to TV since executive-producing the FX series 30 Days from 2005-08.
