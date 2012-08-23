CNN Orders Morgan Spurlock Weekend Series

CNN has greenlit a new series hosted by Morgan Spurlock, its

second nonfiction entry as the new network seeks to expand its weekend

programming.

Inside Man will

premiere in April 2013 and will air weekends alongside CNN's new series hostedby Anthony Bourdain.

Each week, Spurlock will give viewers an inside look into rarely-seen sectors of

American life, like gun lovers, marijuana growers, migrant farm workers and

end-of-life caregivers.

"Morgan Spurlock's name has become

synonymous with creative and thought-provoking documentary storytelling," said

Mark Whitaker, CNN Worldwide executive VP and managing editor. "Like Anthony

Bourdain's new CNN series, Inside Man will carry

the distinctive stamp of its host while taking viewers on colorful and

informative journeys into fascinating corners of American society."

Spurlock is an Oscar-nominated documentary

filmmaker for 2004's Super Size Me.

Most recently he has executive-produced the Hulu series A Day in the Life and the Yahoo spinoff to the feature documentary Mansome.

Inside Man is

produced by Spurlock's Warrior Poets with Jeremy Chilnick. It marks Spurlock's

first return to TV since executive-producing the FX series 30 Days from 2005-08.