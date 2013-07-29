CNN Orders Documentary Film on Hillary Clinton

Interest in Hillary Rodham Clinton is ramping up she mulls a

potential presidential run in 2016.

Two days after NBCannounced it had greenlit a miniseries about Clinton starring Diane Lane,

CNN Films said Monday it has commissioned a feature-length documentary on the

former First Lady and Secretary of State.

The documentary, currently in pre-production

will be directed and produced by Charles Ferguson (Inside Job) and look

at her professional and personal life. It will premiere on CNN in 2014 after a

theatrical run.