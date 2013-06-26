CNN Officially Revives 'Crossfire'

CNN is bringing back the political debate program Crossfire,

the network officially announced on Wednesday. The show will return in the

fall.

In the new version, Newt Gingrich and S.E. Cupp will host

from the right and Stephanie Cutter and Van Jones will host from the left. All

four hosts will also appear across CNN's programming and in its special

election/political coverage.

"Few programs in the history of CNN have had the kind

of impact on political discourse that Crossfire did-it was a terrific

program then, and we believe the time is right to bring it back and do it

again," said Jeff Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide. "We look forward to the

opportunity to host passionate conversation from all sides of the political

spectrum. Crossfire will be the forum where America holds its great

debates."

Gingrich is a former Speaker of the House and served for

Georgia in Congress for two decades and ran for the Republican nomination in

the 2012 presidential election. Cupp is a conservative columnist and is

currently cohost of The Cycle on MSNBC; she will continue her role as

contributor to Glenn Beck's The Blaze.

Cutter is a partner at consulting firm Precision Strategies

and was most recently deputy campaign manager for President Obama's re-election

campaign. Jones is founding president of Rebuild the Dream, which promotes

innovative policy solutions for the U.S. economy.

Crossfire

originally aired weeknights from 1982-2005 with founding hosts Pat Buchanan and

Tom Braden. Over the years, other hosts included Robert Novak, Tucker Carlson,

James Carville and Paul Begala.