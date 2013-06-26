CNN Officially Revives 'Crossfire'
CNN is bringing back the political debate program Crossfire,
the network officially announced on Wednesday. The show will return in the
fall.
In the new version, Newt Gingrich and S.E. Cupp will host
from the right and Stephanie Cutter and Van Jones will host from the left. All
four hosts will also appear across CNN's programming and in its special
election/political coverage.
"Few programs in the history of CNN have had the kind
of impact on political discourse that Crossfire did-it was a terrific
program then, and we believe the time is right to bring it back and do it
again," said Jeff Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide. "We look forward to the
opportunity to host passionate conversation from all sides of the political
spectrum. Crossfire will be the forum where America holds its great
debates."
Gingrich is a former Speaker of the House and served for
Georgia in Congress for two decades and ran for the Republican nomination in
the 2012 presidential election. Cupp is a conservative columnist and is
currently cohost of The Cycle on MSNBC; she will continue her role as
contributor to Glenn Beck's The Blaze.
Cutter is a partner at consulting firm Precision Strategies
and was most recently deputy campaign manager for President Obama's re-election
campaign. Jones is founding president of Rebuild the Dream, which promotes
innovative policy solutions for the U.S. economy.
Crossfire
originally aired weeknights from 1982-2005 with founding hosts Pat Buchanan and
Tom Braden. Over the years, other hosts included Robert Novak, Tucker Carlson,
James Carville and Paul Begala.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.