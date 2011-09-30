CNN, NBC News Schedule Florida Debates in Days Before Primary

Just one day after announcing a debate with the ArizonaRepublican Party,

CNN said Friday it will host a debate in Florida at the end of January, just

before the Florida primary on Jan. 31.

CNN will co-host the debate with the Republican Party of

Florida in Jacksonville. The network already has three other GOP debates planned for

Oct. 18 in Las Vegas, Dec. 1 in Arizona and Jan. 19 in Charleston, S.C.

NBC News also announced Friday that its previously planned debate with National Journal, The St. Petersburg Times and the Florida Council of 100 will take place on Monday, Jan. 30, on the eve of the state's Republican primary election.

The debate, which was first announced in April, will be held at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa, the site of the 2012 Republican National Convention. It will air nationally on MSNBC and on NBC stations statewide.