CNN, NBC Hillary Clinton Documentaies Not Moving Forward

Updated: 5:05 p.m. ET

CNN's planned documentary on Hillary Clinton won't be moving forward after its director dropped out of the project, a network spokesperson confirmed Monday.

"Charles Ferguson has informed us that he is not moving forward with his documentary about Hillary Clinton," a CNN spokesperson said. "Charles is an Academy Award winning director who CNN Films was excited to be working with, but we understand and respect his decision."

The feature-length film was to profile the personal and professional life of the former First Lady and Secretary of State as she mulls a potential presidential run in 2016. It was to air on CNN next year following a theatrical release.

Later on Monday NBC, which had also announced it was developing a miniseries about Clinton's life starring Diane Lane,

also said its project would also not move forward.

"After reviewing and

prioritizing our slate of movie/mini-series development, we've decided that we

will no longer continue developing the Hillary Clinton mini-series," said an

NBC spokesperson in a statement.

Both NBC and CNN drew fire from conservative groups who said a project about a possible Democratic presidential candidate was a conflict of interest for its news divisions.