CNN Names Yellin Chief Domestic Affairs Correspondent

CNN has promoted some high-profile Washington correspondents.

Jessica Yellin, who has been chief White House correspondent, will become chief domestic affairs correspondent and substitute anchor.

Dividing up the White House beat will be Brianna Keilar and Jim Acosta, who will be senior White House correspondents. Keilar has been a White House correspondent since 2008, and before that covered Congress, while Acosta has been national political correspondent.

In addition, Rene Marsh, who has been a reporter for CNN Newsource since 2012, has been named aviation and government regulation correspondent.

"With these changes, CNN's Washington team of correspondents will be even better positioned to deliver on our core missions of breaking news and enterprise reporting," said CNN Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist.