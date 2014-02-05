CNN Names Keilar Senior Political Correspondent

Brianna Keilar, who has been a senior White House correspondent for CNN since 2013, has been named senior political correspondent and primary fill-in anchor for The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

CNN said Wednesday that Keilar would be the lead reporter covering Hillary Clinton, the current front-runner though undeclared presidential candidate, and the rest of the Democratic field for 2016.

Keilar has been with CNN since 2006, when she joined as a general assignment correspondent.

"Brianna has distinguished herself as one of the top political reporters in the field," said CNN Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist. "She possesses a strong understanding of both the White House and the congressional beat, and we're thrilled she'll be taking on this new assignment as the campaign season heats up."