CNN Names Kate Bolduan Coanchor on Morning News Show

CNN is fleshing out its new morning news program, announcing

on Thursday that Kate Bolduan will join Chris Cuomo as coanchor. Michaela

Pereira, cohost of Los Angeles' KTLA

Morning News, has been named the show's news anchor.

Matt Frucci has been named executive producer alongside previouslyannounced senior executive producer Jim Murphy, who additionally oversees all morning

programming for the network. The show will be broadcast from CNN's New York

City studios and premiere this spring.

"I've been looking forward to this announcement since I

first joined CNN," said Jeff Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide. "Chris,

Kate and Michaela are a dynamic team that will give our viewers in America a

new way to start their day. We were floored with excitement when we saw Chris

and Kate together on screen, and by adding Michaela to the mix we feel we have

something very special. We believe there is an opening to do news in the

morning with a fresh, new voice."

Kate Bolduan is one of CNN's congressional correspondents

and has been coanchor of CNN's The

Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer since last year. She joined CNN in 2007 as

a national correspondent for CNN Newsource.

Pereira, during her nine years as cohost of KTLA Morning News, Los Angeles top-rated

morning newscast, has won three Radio & TV News Association Golden Mike

Awards for her work. Prior to KTLA, she was with TechTV, ZDTV and Canada's

CHEK-TV.

Frucci has been executive producer of program development

for CNN since October 2012. During that time he has been involved with the

development and launch of CNN's new shows, including The Lead with Jake Tapper. Before joining CNN, he spent almost 12

years with ABC News and was most recently senior broadcast producer overseeing

the weekend edition of Good Morning America.