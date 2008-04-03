CNN Names Director of International Newsource

Eli Flournoy, a supervising editor on CNN's international desk, was named to the new position of director of International Newsource.

The international arm of CNN's affiliate news service hired 50 new staffers over the past several months, according to the network, including 10 correspondents. Flournoy will be in charge of increasing that expansion, which will include more staffers and new offices in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, CNN said in announcing the new post.

CNN Newsource serves more than 1,000 affiliates in the United States and internationally.