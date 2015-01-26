CNN Moves Auschwitz Doc to Wednesday
Due to the winter storm hitting the Northeast, CNN said Monday it would be moving its documentary Voices of Auschwitz.
The special had originally been planned for Tuesday night at 9 p.m., the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp, but because of the expectation it will be covering the breaking news of a potentially historic blizzard over the next day or so, CNN is moving the show to Wednesday night, also at 9 p.m.
