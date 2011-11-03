CNN Makes Morning Lineup RevampOfficial

CNN has made the changes to its morning

lineup official, announcing Thursday that Soledad O'Brien would return to

hosting the network's mornings along with tapping Ashleigh Banfield and Zoraida

Sambolin for the early hours, as previously reported by B&C.

O'Brien will front 7-9 a.m., where she

previously hosted CNN's American Morning

from 2003-07, while Banfield, an ABC News correspondent, and Sambolin, most

recently a local news anchor in Chicago, have been tapped to host the 5-7 a.m. hours.

The as-yet-untitled programs, which effectively dismantle American Morning, will be launched sometime

in 2012. CNN has hired Shannon High from NBC's peacock Productions to be executive producer of both programs.

This anchor shakeup is the latest in a

long line of changes to American Morning

in the last year. After co-anchor John Roberts left the network to join Fox

News in January, CNN chief business correspondent Ali Velshi started filling in

alongside co-host Kiran Chetry. When Chetry left in July, Christine Romans and

Carol Costello joined Velshi on the program.

Ken Jautz, executive VP of CNN/U.S. says the new morning

show will be more conversational and interview-based instead of the

prompter-driven format traditional of many morning shows, including American Morning.

"It will be broader than any of the other morning cable news

shows," he said in an interview with B&C.

"It will of course include political coverage but not be narrowly focused on

the political developments of the day. And it will bring the full range of

CNN's newsgathering apparatus, both domestically and internationally, to bear."

Jautz called the revamp of the morning programming the

"final piece" in the lineup changes he has pushed though in an effort to

improve ratings since being tapped to head the network in September 2010. Among

all its anchor changes, American Morning

had become mostly an afterthought in the morning ratings race dominated by

NBC's Today and cable entries like

Fox News' Fox & Friends.

MSNBC's Morning Joe,

which has seen the most year-to-date growth of any of the cable morning shows,

has had success with a conversational format that relies on in-studio guests, though

Jautz says CNN's show will be less politically focused and cover a broader

range of news.

"We think there's an opportunity in that so much of the

morning is narrowly focused on domestic politics and the political squabbling

of the day," he said. "It will definitely not be an inside-the-Beltway feel or

limitation."

The format will also play to O'Brien's strengths, who since

leaving the mornings in 2007 has been producing documentaries for the network

like her In America series.

"I think particularly with her many documentaries in recent

years, she has proven herself that she can talk to anybody, from all

backgrounds and walks of life," Jautz said. "She's a very good interviewer."

O'Brien will continue to produce some documentaries in additional

to her new primary morning role, though she will necessarily do fewer.

The selection of O'Brien along with Banfield and Sambolin

underscores CNN's desire to fill its lineup with anchors who are proven

journalists, as evidenced with its primetime lineup changes in July that

canceled the show fronted by former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer and introduced

one with former CNBC anchor Erin Burnett.

At ABC News, Banfield has reported for programs like Good Morning America and 20/20; prior to that she was an anchor

for CourtTV (now truTV) and gained attention for her coverage of the Sept. 11

terrorist attacks and subsequent Iraq War for NBC News.

Sambolin was most recently co-anchor of the morning program

at the NBC affiliate in Chicago and fill-in anchor for Telemundo Chicago, where

she worked at the NBCUniversal-owned English and Spanish-language stations

simultaneously.

After the new programs debut, Velshi will no longer be a

part of CNN's mornings, and instead will launch a daily business show on CNN

International, World Business Today. He will continue in his role as chief business correspondent and

do segments across CNN daytime and primetime programs.

Romans will provide business reporting for the new morning block and Costello will continue as an anchor and correspondent for CNN. All three current anchors will continue to lead American Morning until the new morning lineup launches in 2012.