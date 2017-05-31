CNN Makes Correspondent Moves

CNN notified staffers Wednesday of a bunch of assignment changes, promotions and moves.

Polo Sandoval is moving from Atlanta to New York as a correspondent.

Kyung Lah, who has been an L.A. correspondent, has been named senior national correspondent.

Miguel Marquez moves from the New York bureau, where he has been a correspondent, to L.A. as national correspondent.

Rosa Flores, a correspondent in the Chicago bureau, is moving to Miami.

Jessica Schneider, who has been in the New York bureau, moves to D.C. as a justice correspondent.

Boris Sanchez has been named a correspondent, covering the White House on weekends as well as a general assignment reporter. He has been a reporter for CNN since 2015.