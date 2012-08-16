CNN LiftsSuspension of Fareed Zakaria

Fareed

Zakaria will remain with CNN after the network suspended him last Friday for plagiarizing another writer's work in his TIME

column that was repurposed on CNN.com.

"CNN has

completed its internal review of Fareed Zakaria's work for CNN, including a

look back at his Sunday programs, documentaries, and CNN.com blogs. The process

was rigorous. We found nothing that merited continuing the suspension,"

the network said in a statement Thursday. "Zakaria has apologized for a

journalistic lapse. CNN and Zakaria will work together to strengthen further

the procedures for his show and blog."

Zakaria's

public affairs program Fareed Zakaria GPS

will resume on Sunday, Aug. 26.