CNN LiftsSuspension of Fareed Zakaria
Fareed
Zakaria will remain with CNN after the network suspended him last Friday for plagiarizing another writer's work in his TIME
column that was repurposed on CNN.com.
"CNN has
completed its internal review of Fareed Zakaria's work for CNN, including a
look back at his Sunday programs, documentaries, and CNN.com blogs. The process
was rigorous. We found nothing that merited continuing the suspension,"
the network said in a statement Thursday. "Zakaria has apologized for a
journalistic lapse. CNN and Zakaria will work together to strengthen further
the procedures for his show and blog."
Zakaria's
public affairs program Fareed Zakaria GPS
will resume on Sunday, Aug. 26.
