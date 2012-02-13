CNN Leads Ratings in Whitney Houston Coverage Saturday Night

As is often the case with breaking news, CNN led the ratings

race on Saturday night as viewers tuned into cable news for coverage of the

death of pop singer Whitney Houston.

During the 8 p.m. hour when news of Houston's death broke,

CNN saw 2 million total viewers for its coverage hosted by Piers Morgan to Fox News' 1.8 million and MSNBC's 638,000

viewers, according to Nielsen time period data for Feb. 11. CNN also led in the adults 25-54 demo with 878,000 while FNC had

320,000 and MSNBC had 311,000.

All of the networks were up over the previous Saturday, with

ratings in primetime up 327% on CNN, 65% on MSNBC and 16% on Fox News.