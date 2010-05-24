CNN Launches Web Page Devoted to U.S. Soldiers Killed in Iraq, Afghanistan

CNN has launched a Web subsite devoted to a list and various stats about the more than 6,000 U.S. and coalition casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The site, dubbed Home and Away, includes a breakdown of casualties by state and by month as well as the names and stories of each soldier and civilian.

The site launches at the same time that CNN's John King begins a month-long tribute to the fallen, with a profile each night on JohnKing, USA and a Home and Away edition on Memorial Day devoted to the topic.

The soldiers can be searched by last name, age, hometown, location of death, and date of death, and there is a memorial page where tributes from friends, family or others can be shared.

American Morning will also be part of the tribute, profiling a different fallen service member this week (May 24-31).