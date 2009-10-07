CNN Launches ImageSource

Related: Stock Firms Profit From Cost Efficiencies

CNN has launched ImageSource, an on-demand service for video licensing, that will allow film, TV, advertising and corporate producers to access more than half a million items from the network's archives.

"CNN ImageSource is in the unique position to now offer an easy-to-use web site for producers to research video on their own schedule and customize and download screener material to their desktop," said David Sheehan, VP for CNN ImageSource licensing and content sales, in a statement announcing the launch Oct. 8.

ImageSource contains material from more than 650 U.S. news affiliates that CNN represents, as well as the network's owned footage. The site features news content, science and technology, business, travel, entertainment, sports and CNN's iReport user-generated content.