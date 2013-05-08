CNN to Launch Chicago-Based Original Series in 2014
CNN has announced a
new original series, Chicagoland,
which will debut in early 2014.
The non-scripted,
eight-part series explores the politics and people in the iconic American city,
examining issues such as education and safety, among others. Chicagoland is executive produced by Sundance
Productions' Robert Redford and Laura Michalchyshyn and BCTV's Marc Levin and
Mark Benjamin.
"CNN is thrilled to collaborate with the team that
brought the award-winning Brick City to television, and
producers Redford and Michalchyshyn, to spotlight this groundbreaking story,"
said Vinnie Malhotra,
senior VP, development and acquisitions, CNN Worldwide. "Chicagoland will
be shared with CNN's global audience -- and supported by supplemental reporting
on the critical issues explored in the series."
