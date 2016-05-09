CNN International to Track White House Race

Figuring the world will be watching with particularly keen interest who the U.S. decides will be its next President, CNN International is launching a nightly primetime show, State of the Race with Kate Bolduan.

Bolduan, CNN congressional correspondent, will anchor the half-hour from New York at 7:30 BST (British Summer Time), 2:30 p.m. ET.

The British Parliament at one point debated whether to exclude Republican candidate Donald Trump from the country—the motion did not carry—given some of his comments on the campaign trail here.

"Every night we’re going to bring our international audiences along for the ride – offering the very latest developments from the campaign trail and giving them the inside scoop of what is really going on within the campaigns and in the minds of American voters," said Bolduan in a statement.

The series will launch May 16.