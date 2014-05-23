CNN International Expands Live News Fare

CNN International has announced that it is expanding its live news programming with new business programming, new primetime shows and expanded newsgathering resources in Asia.

The expansion will add four hours a day during weekdays of its live news schedule.

“Live news is, and always will be, our hallmark,” said Tony Maddox (pictured), executive VP and managing director of CNN International in a statement. “This new schedule allows our audiences to tap into our global reach and journalistic expertise more than ever before, wherever and whenever they’re watching us.”

As part of the expansion, CNN International will be adding positions to its operation globally and placing greater emphasis on regional newsgathering in the Asia Pacific region.

New programming will include relaunched business programs The Business View with Nina dos Santos, a new U.S. market show presented by Maggie Lake and the daily emerging markets ‘Global Exchange’ segment.

The news net will also offer frequent regional updates to its business coverage.

New primetime programming will include fare for the Middle East and Europe. It will also include morning programming for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

As part of a plan to turn Asia Pacific into a newsgathering and feature programming hub, the channel is expanding its Hong Kong bureau.

Sports coverage will also be enhanced, with more frequent bulletins and coverage.