CNN International Announces Executive Appointments

CNN International hired Katherine Green -- former president and news director of the Fox owned-and-operated station in Washington, D.C. -- to oversee day-to-day operations of the division’s programming.

As senior vice president, Green is responsible for editorial production, program development and network talent at CNNI.

Also, Mick McCarthy, managing editor at CNNI, was promoted to VP of coverage and feature programming.

The appointments are part of CNNI’s recently announced restructuring. Green and McCarthy are based in Atlanta.