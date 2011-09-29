CNN to Host Presidential Debate With Arizona RepublicanParty
CNN and the Arizona Republican Part will co-host a
presidential primary debate in the state on Thursday, Dec. 1.
"Arizona is a key state that will play a pivotal role in
helping Republicans choose their presidential nominee," said Sam Feist, CNN
Washington bureau chief and senior vice president. "CNN is honored to provide
voters in Arizona and around the country an opportunity to hear the GOP
candidates present their vision for the future."
CNN is already scheduled to present a debate with the
Western Republican Leadership Conference on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Las Vegas. The
news network has already hosted two other GOP debates this year, one in New
Hampshire in June and the Tea Party Debate in September.
