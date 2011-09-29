CNN to Host Presidential Debate With Arizona RepublicanParty

CNN and the Arizona Republican Part will co-host a

presidential primary debate in the state on Thursday, Dec. 1.

"Arizona is a key state that will play a pivotal role in

helping Republicans choose their presidential nominee," said Sam Feist, CNN

Washington bureau chief and senior vice president. "CNN is honored to provide

voters in Arizona and around the country an opportunity to hear the GOP

candidates present their vision for the future."

CNN is already scheduled to present a debate with the

Western Republican Leadership Conference on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Las Vegas. The

news network has already hosted two other GOP debates this year, one in New

Hampshire in June and the Tea Party Debate in September.