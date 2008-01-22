CNN Hires VP of Development

Randi Subarsky, a producer and media consultant to ABC, NBC and Viacom, joined CNN as vice president of development, reporting to executive VP of content development Susan Bunda.

Based in New York, Subarsky will be responsible for working with program-development executives in New York and Atlanta to create programming across multiple platforms. She will also oversee recruitment and special projects.

Her resume also includes 15 years at ABC Daytime and stints with Lifetime Television and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.