CNN Hires Amy Entelis as Senior VP of Talent
Amy Entelis has joined CNN Worldwide in the new position of
senior VP of talent and content development, the network said Wednesday.
She will be responsible for show development, including
pilots and acquisitions, as well as talent recruitment for CNN, HLN and CNN
International. She starts Jan. 17 and will be based in New York, reporting to
CNN Worldwide managing editor Mark Whitaker.
Entelis worked for ABC News for more than 30 years,
including as senior VP of talent strategy, development and research until May
2011. She was most recently executive VP of talent strategy at Sucherman
Consulting Group.
"Amy's eye for talent and gift for nurturing it are
legendary throughout the television industry," said Whitaker in a statement.
"In this key new executive role, she will help us even better showcase the
great anchors, reporters and producers we already have at CNN and our other
networks, attract the next generation of talent, and work with program developers
both inside and outside the company to create our shows and specials of the
future."
