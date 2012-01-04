CNN Hires Amy Entelis as Senior VP of Talent

Amy Entelis has joined CNN Worldwide in the new position of

senior VP of talent and content development, the network said Wednesday.

She will be responsible for show development, including

pilots and acquisitions, as well as talent recruitment for CNN, HLN and CNN

International. She starts Jan. 17 and will be based in New York, reporting to

CNN Worldwide managing editor Mark Whitaker.

Entelis worked for ABC News for more than 30 years,

including as senior VP of talent strategy, development and research until May

2011. She was most recently executive VP of talent strategy at Sucherman

Consulting Group.

"Amy's eye for talent and gift for nurturing it are

legendary throughout the television industry," said Whitaker in a statement.

"In this key new executive role, she will help us even better showcase the

great anchors, reporters and producers we already have at CNN and our other

networks, attract the next generation of talent, and work with program developers

both inside and outside the company to create our shows and specials of the

future."