'CNN Heroes' To Air Thanksgiving Night

The fourth annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will air

Thanksgiving night, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the news network announced Tuesday

(Sept. 14). CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will host the program from the Shrine

Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The annual broadcast honors

the Top 10 CNN Heroes, who are selected by a panel for their commitment to

public service. This year's judges include Muhammad Ali, Sir Richard Branson,

Rainn Wilson and Patricia Heaton.

"CNN Heroes has illustrated the best of

humanity through the telling of stories of selfless acts of kindness, courage

and perseverance" said Jim Walton, president of CNN Worldwide, in a statement.

"We are honored to bring these Heroes the recognition they so deserve. It is a

program the entire CNN family is proud of and excited to share with our viewers

on Thanksgiving night."

The top 10 heroes will be

announced Sept. 23 on CNNHeroes.com, where the public can then vote for the

"CNN Hero of the Year" through Nov. 18. Each of the top 10 heroes will receive

$25,000, with the winner receiving $100,000.

Joel Gallen will

executive produce the program, with Kelly Flynn serviving as senior executive

producer of the initiative.