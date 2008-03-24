CNN Headline News Launching Not Just Another Cable News Show

CNN Headline News announced that it is launching a new show, Not Just Another Cable News Show.

The show will use nearly 28 years of archived footage to take a look back at the biggest political blunders of all-time, as well as celebrity scandals, pop-culture fads and other things ripe for examination.

“Our CNN news group is in the fortunate position of having nearly 28 years’ worth of archived news footage, and this new series is a unique way of showcasing some of those clips,” said Ken Jautz, executive vice president of CNN Worldwide, in a statement announcing the show. “It’s an entertaining way to recall some of the more memorable news moments captured on video.”

The show will feature comedians, pundits and reporters commenting on the footage and the news surrounding it.

For the premiere episode, the show will feature Time’s Ana Marie Cox, the Huffington Post’s Rachel Sklar, Los Angeles Times columnist Joel Stein and others.

Not Just Another Cable News Show will premiere Saturday, April 5 at 7 p.m. and will rerun through the weekend.