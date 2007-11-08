CNN HD Gains Carriage with Cablevision Systems

CNN HD, the 1080-line-interlace version of Turner Broadcasting System’s flagship news network, will now be carried by cable operator Cablevision Systems on its systems serving 3 million customers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Under the deal, announced Wednesday by Cablevision and CNN Worldwide, CNN HD will be available to Cablevision’s 800,000-plus digital-cable customers with HD set-top boxes at no additional charge, running on channel 725. It is the 42nd HD-programming service offered by Cablevision.

"We are pleased to add CNN HD to our high-definition lineup, which has nearly doubled in size over the past year," Cablevision senior vice president of product management John Trierweiler said in a statement. "More and better HD programming, without the extra fees our competitors charge customers to see HD, is a defining element of our iO TV digital-cable service, and our robust fiber-optic network allows Cablevision to offer this expanding array of high- definition programming to our more than 800,000 HD customers."

CNN HD, which launched in September, had previously picked struck carriage deals with satellite operator DirecTV, telco AT&T and cable operators Cox Communications and Comcast.

"We are pleased to partner with Cablevision to further expand their HDTV package and enhance their customers' viewing experience with the addition of CNN's top-rated award-winning programming," Turner Network Sales executive VP of sales and marketing Coleman Breland said in a statement.