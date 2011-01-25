CNN to Give Tea Party Equal Time in State of the Union Response

The

Tea Party movement will get equal time on CNN Tuesday night in opposition

responses to the President's State of the Union speech.

While Republicans

traditionally get airtime for their view on the State of the Union under the

opposition president, CNN VP and Political Director Sam Feist said in a

statement: "Hearing the Tea Party's perspective on the State of the Union is

something we believe CNN's viewers will be interested in hearing and we are

happy to include this perspective as one of many in tonight's coverage."

CNN

will air both Republican and Tea Party responses in their entirety, the network

said.

Rep.

Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) will deliver the Republican response, while the Tea Party

response comes from Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.).

CBS News will carry the Republican response on air, according to a spokesperson, then stream the Tea Party response live on cbsnews.com and also cover it in a live online post-speech newscast hosted

by Katie Couric.

NBC News

will not cover the Tea Party response on air, according to a

spokesperson, nor will will MSNBC, said a spokesperson there. But MSNBC

will cover it as a news story and will likely air clips

from it as well.



"ABC News does not plan on carrying Michelle

Bachmann's response live on the network," said a spokesperson for the network. "ABC News will report on

her response during its special edition of Nightline, anchored by

Terry Moran live from Washington at 11:35 p.m., ET." ABC will, however, live-stream the Tea Party response on ABCNews.com, Hulu,

and Yahoo!

A Fox News Channel spokespeople was not available for a response.

