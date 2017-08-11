CNN Fires Trump Defender Lord

President Donald Trump advocate Jeffrey Lord was fired by CNN Aug. 10 after he put a Nazi salute on Twitter. Lord feuded with Angelo Caruso, president of the liberal watchdog outfit Media Matters, over Caruso pushing for sponsors to boycott Sean Hannity’s primetime show on Fox News Channel. When Caruso fought back on Twitter, Lord responded on the platform with “Sieg Heil!”

Lord told the New York Times his response was meant to mock Caruso’s behavior.

Based in Harrisburg, Penn., Lord became CNN’s first paid pro-Trump contributor in July of 2015. The NY Times says Trump recommended Lord to the network after complaining that none of CNN's panelists liked him.

An author, Lord’s books include last year’s What America Needs: The Case for Trump.

Speaking with Fox News, Lord praised CNN, but added that the network “caved on the First Amendment” in firing him.



