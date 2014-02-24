CNN to End Piers Morgan's Show

CNN has confirmed that Piers Morgan is leaving the 9 p.m. slot at CNN. The news was first reported by The New York Times. Morgan told the Times’ David Carr that he and CNN president Jeffrey Zucker had decided to end Piers Morgan Live. Carr reported that the show will wrap up in March.

According to CNN, the date of the final program has yet to be decided.

“It’s been a painful period and lately we have taken a bath in the ratings,” Morgan told the Times. “Look, I am a British guy debating American cultural issues, including guns, which has been very polarizing, and there is no doubt that there are many in the audience who are tired of me banging on about it. That’s run its course and Jeff and I have been talking for some time about different ways of using me.”

Morgan, a veteran U.K. television personality and tabloid journalist, took over the 9 p.m. hour on CNN from predecessor Larry King in 2011.