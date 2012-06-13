CNN to End 'John King, USA'

CNN will end John King's 6 p.m. show, John King, USA on June 29, though King will stay with

the network as its lead national campaign correspondent.

Starting July 2, The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer will expand an hour to run

from 4-7 p.m., taking over King's timeslot.

"This is John's seventh presidential campaign, fourth with CNN, and making

him available across our programming lineup allows us to better tap his skills

and experience, especially on the ground reporting in major battleground states

and among critical voting blocks," wrote CNN executive VP Ken Jautz in an

internal memo provided to B&C.

John King, USA launched in March 2010

in the 7 p.m. hour, shifting back to 6 p.m. last September to accommodate Erin

Burnett's new show. The show generally failed to drive strong ratings, and a

CNN spokeswoman said Wednesday that having King in the field "is where we think

John will have the greatest impact."

CNN has been under pressure to make

changes to its lineup in the face of declining ratings, which recently hit a

20-year low in primetime. Speaking at an industry conference last month, Phil

Kent, CEO of CNN parent company Turner Broadcasting, said he was "very unhappy"

with CNN's primetime ratings" and that "we haven't put the best shows on the

air."

In his remarks, Kent offered support

for CNN primetime hosts Anderson Cooper, Piers Morgan and Burnett, adding, "we

have some other shows that probably need to be replaced."