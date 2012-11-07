CNN Earns Election Night Ratings Win

CNN was the most-watched cable news network on Election

Night, topping second-place Fox News Channel, which had dominated the debate

nights, by 128,000 viewers.

According to Nielsen fast national ratings data, CNN

averaged 8.836 million total viewers from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. ET while Fox News was

close behind with 8.708 million viewers from when the polls first closed

through both President Obama's and Mitt Romney's speeches.

MSNBC was a distant third, drawing 4.604 million total

viewers. CNN topped the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demo by a wider margin,

averaging 4.387 million viewers to FNC's 3.494 million and MSNBC's 2.021

million.

CNN also reported record traffic to its CNN.com website on

Nov. 6.