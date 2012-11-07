CNN Earns Election Night Ratings Win
CNN was the most-watched cable news network on Election
Night, topping second-place Fox News Channel, which had dominated the debate
nights, by 128,000 viewers.
According to Nielsen fast national ratings data, CNN
averaged 8.836 million total viewers from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. ET while Fox News was
close behind with 8.708 million viewers from when the polls first closed
through both President Obama's and Mitt Romney's speeches.
MSNBC was a distant third, drawing 4.604 million total
viewers. CNN topped the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demo by a wider margin,
averaging 4.387 million viewers to FNC's 3.494 million and MSNBC's 2.021
million.
CNN also reported record traffic to its CNN.com website on
Nov. 6.
