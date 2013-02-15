CNN Doubles Ratings With Cruise Ship Coverage

CNN's wall-to-wall coverage of the Carnival cruise ship

Triumph docking in Alabama on Feb. 14 more than doubled the network's average

ratings compared to the prior four Thursdays, according to Nielsen data.

In primetime, CNN's coverage by air, land and sea drew 1.02

million total viewers, an increase of 62% and 295,000 adults 25-54, gaining 74%

over the prior four weeks.

CNN was still a solid number two to Fox News, which averaged

2.13 million total viewers and 320,000 adults 25-54 in primetime. But the

network topped MSNBC, which had 867,000 total viewers and 245,000 viewers in

the key demo.

While Fox News and MSNBC

broke into programming to cover the cruise's disembarking passengers between 10

p.m. and midnight, CNN was in nearly non-stop coverage all Thursday. Its total

day ratings averaged 565,000 total viewers and 175,000 adults 25-54, both up

50% from the prior four-week average.