CNN Digital Reorganizes Management

CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker announced a new management structure for CNN Digital, which includes promotions for Meredith Artley and Alex Wellen, as well as expanded oversight for Andrew Morse.

Morse, who oversees all of CNN’s domestic newsgathering will add GM of CNN Digital to his role. Morse will now lead all global operations and editorial for CNN Digital; the move is meant to better integrate CNN’s news divisions. Meredith Artley will be promoted to editor-in-chief of CNN Digital, expanding her oversight to include CNNI.com and CNNMoney, in an addition to CNN.com.

Alex Wellen, the executive who oversaw the development of CNN’s TV Everywhere offering CNNgo, has been named CNN’s first chief product officer. Both Wellen and Artley will report to Morse.

"We recognize that digital platforms are often the first screens that touch our users, and that's why we consider this area of our business and editorial development among the most important we will focus on in the year ahead,” said Zucker. “I have complete confidence in Andrew, Meredith and Alex, and the talented teams working alongside them in these important roles and can't wait to see all that they will accomplish.”

The announcement follows the news that CNN’s longtime top digital executive KC Estenson left the company in October.