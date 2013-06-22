CNN to Debut Nixon Doc Aug. 1

CNN said Saturday that it will air its Our

Nixon documentary starting Thursday, Aug. 1, at 9-12 p.m., repeating on

Aug. 4 and again on Aug. 10 in the same 9-12 timeslot.





The films draws on archival and interview footage, White

House tape excerpts and "re-discovered" Super 8 home movies from

Dwight Chapin, special assistant to the president; chief of staff H.R.

Haldeman, and domestic adviser John Erlichman.





The film has already been exhibited at film festivals,

including at the AFI Docs festival outside Washington on June 22, where the

airdate was announced.





The documentary is from CNN Films and will get a

theatrical release this year as well, the centennial of President Nixon's

birth. Cinedigm will handle that theatrical distribution, which begins Aug. 30.