CNN Cues Up Trump, Clinton Documentaries Sept. 5

CNN will air back-to-back two-hour documentaries on presidential nominees Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Monday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. and 10p.m. ET, respectively. Part of the cable network’s Special Reports series, CNN says that Unfinished Business: The Essential Hillary Clinton, hosted by CNN justice correspondent Pamela Brown, and All Business: The Essential Donald Trump, hosted by CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger, “go beyond the campaign trail and political rhetoric to get to the heart and soul of the two people vying for the presidency of the United States.”

Brown and Borger sat down with more than 60 of the candidates’ family members, friends and former colleagues, as well as analysts, to shed light on their lives before the spotlight found them. Brown sits with Clinton and daughter Chelsea, while the Trump doc features interviews with Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

The films will be available on demand Sept. 6 and will re-air Sept. 10, with Trump up first and Clinton second.

Unfinished Business: The Essential Hillary Clinton was produced by Jessica Small and Melissa Dunst. All Business: The Essential Donald Trump was produced by Courtney Yager, Chris Gajilan, Brian Rokus, and Michelle Rozsa. Jennifer Hyde is the executive producer for both.